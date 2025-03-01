Manchester City will be facing Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup fifth round tie with Pep Guardiola’s men out of the reckoning in the Premier League and the Champions League. It has been a season to forget for the English champions with injuries and loss of form for large parts derailing the campaign. They will however look to win the FA Cup and end the season on a high. Win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last tie keeps the morale of the squad high. Opponents Plymouth Argyle have no wins in their last three games in all competitions and it will take a mammoth performance from them to give a proper fight to their famous rivals. UEFA Fines Real Madrid 30,000 Euros for Discriminatory Behavior During Champions League 2024–25 Clash Against Manchester City.

Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Oscar Bobb are the players missing out for Manchester City due to fitness issues, having lost Rodri already at the start of the season. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with James McAtee as the playmaker. Nico Gonzalez and Ilkay Gundogan form the double pivot in midfield and Savinho and Omar Marmoush on the wings.

Joe Edwards, Brendan Galloway, Muhamed Tijani, and Ryan Hardie make up the injury list for Plymouth Argyle. Mustapha Bundu will lead the attack with Rami Al Hajj and Callum Wright as the two attacking midfielders. Adam Randell and Jordan Houghton will sit back in midfield and try and protect the backline. Check out the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle match details and viewing options below.

When is Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

After falling behind in the European and League standings, Manchester City will focus on FA Cup title. They will host Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round. As per the schedule, the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle match will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1 and will be played at Etihad Stadium. PL 2024-25: Liverpool Increases Lead Atop Premier League as Arsenal Drops More Points.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 2024-25 third round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Expect a Manchester City dominance with the home side securing a 4-0 win.

