Manchester United Blocked Former Manager Jose Mourinho’s ‘Emergency Move’ to FC Porto in 2016, Says Portugal Club’s President

Jose Mourinho (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United blocked Jose Mourinho from returning to FC Porto in 2016, the Portuguese club's president Pinto da Costa claimed. Mourinho replaced Louis van Gall as United's manager following the 2015-16 season but according to latest revelations, the two-time Champions League-winning coach could have had a short second spell at Porto before eventually taking over the reins at Old Trafford. But he was stopped from doing so by the United hierarchy. Mourinho was already reported to have agreed to a contract with United even before Louis van Gaal was sacked and had to wait patiently to take over once the Dutchman had left.

It was during this time when Julen Lopetegui had left Porto FC to join the Spain National team as their head coach and Porto were left without a coach of their first team. They turned to an old face and Mourinho, who led Porto to Champions League and UEFA Cup success in his first stint, instantly agreed to become their coach on a short-term deal but United stepped in and hampered any plans of an emergency deal taking Mourinho to Portugal before his contract starts with United.

FC Proto President Reveals Plans of Jose Mourinho's Second Term at Porto

"We were without a coach in the middle of the season (after Lopetegui’s departure),” Pinto da Costa told FC Porto’s YouTube channel. "I approached Mourinho, who had a contract with Manchester United but he was only going to start the following season and asked if he could come until the end of the season before his move to Manchester,” he added."It seemed impossible. But not for him, he said yes.”

"There was a cup final at the time, a league cup final and he said he was coming. And when we were thinking it was possible, Manchester United did not authorise it as they argued that we could be opponents in European competition,” Pinto revealed. "But a lot of people ignore the fact that, without any conditions, Mourinho was available to spend half a season at Porto in an emergency. It is a fact that is unknown, but it shows the affection he had [for the club]."

Mourinho eventually took over the reins at Manchester United and delivered instant success with the League Cup and Europe League wins in his debut season at the club. But things went worse with the manager falling out with star signing Paul Pogba and that added to the disappointing performances saw Mourinho sacked in 2018. He is currently the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.