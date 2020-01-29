MCI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction in EFL Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Side for Man City vs Man United Carabao Cup Semi-Final Football Match

Manchester City (MCI) will host Manchester United (MUN) in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. MCI vs MUN match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on late January 29, 2020 night. This will be the 181st Manchester Derby. The two sides met earlier in the month for the first leg, which City won 3-1 courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. United need a miracle if they want to make it into the finals. Here are some tips to make your Dream11 Fantasy team for Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 semi-final clash can scroll down below. Alexis Sanchez Will Come Back to Manchester United and Prove All Wrong, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

French defender Aymeric Laporte may not feature in this match as he returned to action against Sheffield United in the previous week but did not take part in the FA Cup tie against Fulham. Claudio Bravo will continue in goal for the defending champions as he has done in all the cup games while Leroy Sane still remains a long-term absentee. Meanwhile, for United, Serbian Midfielder is a doubt for this clash as he picked up a knock against Tranmere. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain injured while Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are out. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeeper – Claudio Bravo (MCI) should be your keeper for this match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for three defenders and they should be Eric Garcia (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Brandon Williams (MUN).

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) should be selected as your captain. The other players in your midfield should be David Silva (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Juan Mata (MUN) and Fred (MUN).

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Mason Greenwood (MUN) should be your vice-captain. The last player in your team should be Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Claudio Bravo (MCI), Eric Garcia (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN), Brandon Williams (MUN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), David Silva (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Juan Mata (MUN), Fred (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Manchester United will be hopeful in this fixture as they have a good record at the Etihad Stadium in recent years. In last five fixtures at the ground, United have won three, losing just once, all in Premier League between 2016 and 2019. Meanwhile, City are looking to be the third team to reach three finals in a row after Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.