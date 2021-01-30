Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United are having a faceoff with each other in the Indian Super League 7 match at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the match. The ISL 2020-21 fixture will be no short of interesting as the Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the points table. Whereas the NorthEast United is featured on number five of the points table. The team has 30 points in their kitty with nine wins and one loss. MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City vs NorthEast United in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Out of five games, three matches ended with a draw. The team Mumbai City FC has been unbeaten in the last five games played by the team. Out of the five games, the team has won three matches and a couple of draws. Talking about NorthEast United FC, they are placed on number five of the points table. They won their last two games out of the five games played, losing a couple of them. One game ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Furtado Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on January 30 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

