Manchester United (MUN) will take on Liverpool (LIV) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The MUN vs LIV clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on May 13, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams have had very different ambitions as they face each other in one of English football’s biggest games. Meanwhile, fans searching for MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Opts Out Of Euro 2020 As He Targets Pre-Season With Reds.

Liverpool are fighting to qualify for the Champions League places and a victory over their bitter rivals will help them in achieving that objective. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who made a number of changes in their loss to Leicester City, are likely to bring back a number of key players for his clash as they look to secure a second spot on the table.

MUN vs LIV, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be the keeper.

MUN vs LIV, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN), Andy Robertson (LIV) must be the defenders.

MUN vs LIV, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Gini Wijnaldum (LIV), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV) must be the midfielders.

MUN vs LIV, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN), Diogo Jota (LIV) must be the forwards.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be the captain of your MUN vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Sadio Mane (LIV) can be the vice-captain.

