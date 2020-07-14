Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes failed to inspire Manchester United to a win against Southampton in Premier League 2019-20 on Monday that would have boosted the club’s Champions League chances. The French-Portuguese midfield pair have been instrumental in United’s five-match winning run since returning back into action. But against Southampton, both were far from their best with Pogba, the more lethargic of the two. His sloppiness led to Southampton’s opener in the 12th minute and although United fought back and took the lead 12 minutes later, it was not to be for the Red Devils. Both Fernandes and Pogba later reacted to the result on social media. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021, Says Report.

Pogba failed to react to pass from David de Gea and lost the ball right outside the Unite penalty box which eventually led to the opening goal of the match. The Frenchman was intercepted by Danny Ings before Nathan Redmond found Stuart Armstrong and the latter volleyed the ball to give Southampton the lead. Three minutes later Pogba lost the ball again at the same position but this time Southampton failed to capitalise. Cristiano Ronaldo Played Huge Role in Bruno Fernandes' Move to Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba Rues Manchester United's Draw Against Southampton

The Frenchman, who scored his first goal in over a year against Aston Villa in the last game, was substituted at the hour mark after failing to influence the game in a way he had done in the previous five. “The victory has escaped, but we’ll remain united and focused for the next 3 games,” he later wrote on Instagram.

Bruno Fernandes, on the other, added another assist to his name taking his tally to seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League in only 11 appearances. But despite the assist, Fernandes took lacked the sheer precision and creativity that the club had seen until now.

Against Southampton, he was hurried and always had a player on his back which somewhat neutralized his playmaking and creativity. He too took to Instagram and assured the fans that the players were focused on the next game. “Not the result we wanted, but we're going to continue the hard work and focus already on the next game!” the Portuguese wrote.

Bruno Fernandes Reacts On Southampton Draw

Meanwhile, the draw means United lost yet another opportunity to break into the top four (Champions League berth) in the Premier League points table. With Chelsea losing 0-3 to Sheffield United and Leicester City thrashed 1-4 by Bournemouth, United could have jumped to third in the standings with a home win against Southampton. But the draw kept them at fifth although they are level on points with Leicester and just one behind Chelsea with three games remaining.

With Man City’s two-year European ban revoked by CAS and UEFA, United have to finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League next season. They travel to Crystal Palace on Thursday and also have matches against West Ham and Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture.

