Paulo Dybala has made a comeback into the World Cup Qualifiers for Argentina. This is the first time that the Juventus striker got a national call after a great start in the Serie A 2021-22. As one may recall, Dybala scored a goal for Juventus against Udinese within the first three minutes of the match. The match might have ended with a 2-2 draw but Paulo Dybala was praised for his performance. Team Argentina will play the World Cup 2021 qualifies in September. However, they will be without the services of Sergio Aguero who is down with an injury. Paulo Dybala Dropped From Argentina Squad For Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Paulo Dybala has so far played 29 games for Argentina. Dybala was a part of the Copa America 2019. Argentina is second in South American qualifying with 12 points from six matches. Lionel Messi is obviously a part of the team. Argentina will lock horns against Venezuela on September 2, 2021, and then against Brazil. On September 9, 2021, Argentina will be playing against Bolivia. Now, check out the full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), German Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria (París Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (River Plate) and Joaquin Correa (Lazio).

