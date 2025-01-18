London, Jan 17: The Premier League title race could take another turn this weekend as teams head straight into another round of games following the midweek fixtures. Liverpool, held to a 1-1 draw by high-flying Nottingham Forest earlier this week, face another challenging away match against Brentford. Brentford, known for their attacking style, will look to make the most of playing in front of their home fans. Both teams boast the league's best shot conversion rates, but with Arsenal narrowing Liverpool's lead at the top to four points (albeit having played an extra game), Liverpool must be clinical, reports Xinhua. Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Tottenham midweek despite their lengthy injury list. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Forward Gabriel Jesus To Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury.

The Gunners' effectiveness from set pieces was key to the victory. This weekend, former Arsenal coach Unai Emery brings his impressive Aston Villa side to the Emirates. With Villa's pacy forwards John Duran, Ollie Watkins, and Leon Bailey likely to test Arsenal's defense, the match promises to be a compelling contest. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will hope Kai Havertz steps up, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both sidelined. Nottingham Forest's spirited performance against Liverpool have boosted morale, and the team now faces bottom-of-the-table Southampton. Southampton's season appears to be about preparing for a likely return to the Championship. Coach Ivan Juric will be frustrated by his side's collapse, conceding three late goals to lose 3-1 against Manchester United on Thursday.

If Chris Wood and his Forest teammates perform well again, they could extend the club's feel-good run with another three points. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe faces his former club, Bournemouth, as Newcastle aim for a 10th straight win in all competitions. Striker Alexander Isak has been in red-hot form, scoring in eight consecutive Premier League games and netting 14 goals in his last 13 appearances. Bournemouth will need to be at their best to challenge Newcastle at St. James' Park. Manchester City, fresh off extending Erling Haaland's contract until 2034, visit Ipswich Town, a team fighting to avoid relegation. Defensive lapses have plagued City, as seen in their midweek draw against Brentford, but the team will look to bounce back. Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure, with his team managing just one point from its last five league matches. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Spurs travel to Everton, where David Moyes has returned to manage the struggling club. Everton have lost three straight league games, scoring only once in their last six outings. Elsewhere, West Ham host Crystal Palace in what looks to be an evenly matched game. Leicester City stuck in a six-match losing streak and second-to-last in the table, desperately needs a win when it plays Fulham. Manchester United will test their recent improvements at home against Brighton, while the round concludes Monday with Chelsea looking to recover from a poor run of form. The Blues host Wolverhampton, having taken just one point from their last three league matches under new coach Vitor Pereira.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).