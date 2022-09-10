PSG would be keen on continuing their fine start to the new season when they go up against Brest in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, Septemher 10. The French champions have had things go their way, especially as they sit second on the points table with 16 points from six matches. A win in this contest would push them to the top spot on the Ligue 1 2022-23 table. PSG are entering this contest after beating Juventus in the Champions League, thanks to a brace by Kylian Mbappe. Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II After Latter’s Death, Offers Condolences to the Royal Family

However, the same cannot be said in case of Brest, who have had a forgettable time so far and might just lose their fourth consecutive match. Languishing in the 17th spot, Brest are in dire need of points and even a draw would be nothing less than a win for them.

When is PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc Des Princes. The game will be held on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Brest match on Voot Select app.

