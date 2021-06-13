What a day it turned out to be for England as they battled their wits against Croatia in the Euro 2020! The Wembley Stadium in London witnessed the home team winning the game 1-0. It was Raheem Sterling who netted a goal at the 57th minute of the match and no goals were scored post this. Placed in Group D. this was the first time that the Three Lions won the opening game of the UEFA Euro Cup. With this, Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 17 games for England. This was his first goal in a major tournament like this. Raheem Sterling Helps England Beat Croatia 1-0 in Euro 2020.

The Manchester City forward has scored 13 goals and made six assists in the match. If one were to go by the stats of the match both teams were at par with each other. England had the ball for 49 per cent of the match and the rest 51 was taken by Croatia. Both teams took eight shots and only a couple of them ended on target. England made 454 passes in the match whereas, Croatia made 458 passes.

Now, let's have a look at the goal by Raheem Sterling:

Talking about Group D, England tops the table with three points in their kitty. They will meet Scotland in the second game of the Group stage. The match will be held on June 19 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

