RB Salzburg will face Denmark’s Brondby IF in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match. The clash will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be aiming to book a place in the group stages of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for RB Salzburg vs Brondby, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online.

Brondby qualified for the final playoff round of the Champions League for the 2021-22 season by winning the Danish Superliga last term, while RB Salzburg also made the playoffs by finishing at the top of their domestic league in 2020-21. The Austrian outfit heads into the game on the back of four consecutive wins while Brondby are yet to taste a win in any of their five fixtures this term, drawing three and losing two.

When is RB Salzburg vs Brondby, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

RB Salzburg vs Brondby, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Brondby, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the RB Salzburg vs Brondby playoff match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match. Sony Ten 3 will telecast the match live in Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Salzburg vs Brondby, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the RB Salzburg vs Brondby playoff clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

