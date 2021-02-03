Cristiano Ronaldo might have quit Real Madrid way back in 2018, but that does not stop the Los Blancos from being proud of his recent achievements. Ronaldo became the top scorer in the history of football and Real Madrid took to social media to congratulate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. “The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano!,” read the tweet from Real Madrid. So far. Ronaldo has scored more than 760 goals. He recently surpassed Josep Bican to top all tally of all-time goal-scorers. On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo will be tuning 36 and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown no signs of slowing down. Cristiano Ronaldo SHOCKED After Andrea Pirlo Subs Him With Alvaro Morata During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

Even last night when the Portugal star was included in the playing XI for the match against Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 semi-final match. The game was said to be quite an uphill task for Juventus, but even then, Cristiano Ronaldo did not fail to deliver. He scored a brace and led the team to a 2-1 win. In the first eight minutes of the match, Inter Milan got the lead. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal and then 35th minute, the Portugal star once again netted a goal.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Real Madrid:

The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 2, 2021

After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and reacted to the win. He hailed the spirit of the team. With this, the Old Lady made way into the finals of the tournament.

