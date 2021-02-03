Cristiano Ronaldo was shocked last night! Reason? After scoring a brace against Inter Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed at the 76th minute of the match. Andrea Pirlo instead sent Alvaro Morata against Ronaldo. This surely didn't go down well with the Portugal star and he was shocked. The cameras on the field made sure to capture his reactions, which was then posted by one of the fans on social media. Juventus has made way into the finals of the Coppa Italia 2021 finals. Last night the Old Lady met Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the tournament at the San Siro in the semi-finals of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Leads Juventus to a 2-1 Win over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia 2021 Semi-Finals (Watch Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the limelight as he scored a brace in the semi-finals. Inter Milan got an early lead in the match and he scored a goal at the eighth minute of the game. Ronaldo then netted an equaliser at the 26th minute of the match. Then a few minutes later, Ronaldo once again scored a goal. Post this, at the 76th minute of the game, manager of the team subbed Ronaldo, maybe because he had had already done his job. Now Ronaldo couldn't stop himself from frowning.

Check out the video below:

Ronaldo a sair aos 76’. O melão do homem. E ainda disse qualquer coisa ao Pirlo. pic.twitter.com/KkcCYx5rdj — Maurício (@ElTaconDeDios) February 2, 2021

After the match, Andrea Pirlo was asked about the reason for subbing Ronaldo to which he responded, " There is no contract clause that says he can't be subbed off. He knows he is a fundamental player for us but to get his breath back, he must always be at the top."

