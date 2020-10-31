Real Madrid have the chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga when they hots SD Huesca at home in an early kick off this evening. The Los Blancos have managed 13 points from 6 games so far and have 2 games in hand which will be vital in the coming months. Although they have had their problems in Europe where they are yet to win a game, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are certainly grinding out the right results domestically. Opponents SD Huesca are 18th in the league and have drawn 4 out of their last 5 games. They will need to play out of their skin to manage even a point against the defending champions. Real Madrid versus SD Huesca will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 6:30 pm IST. Karim Benzema First Accuses Vinicius Junior of 'Playing Against Real Madrid' vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Later Reportedly Apologies.

Real Madrid first choice goalkeeper Thibault Courtois has a muscle problem and is a doubt for the game. Vinicius Jr had a terrible outing against Monchengladbach in midweek and this could mean an opportunity for Rodrygo to start ahead of him in the playing eleven. Karim Benzema, who has been heavily criticised for his alleged poor comments against Vinicius Jr during the Champions League game, should start as the lone striker. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde are the preferred trio in midfield for Real Madrid with Sergio Ramos marshalling the defence.

Pedro Lopez, Mikel Rico, Shinji Okazaki and Antonio Valera have been ruled out for the clash against Real Madrid and will not be part of the SD Huesca travelling party. Skipper Jorge Pulido has a busy day at work in defence with him needing to keep Madrid’s passing game in check. Sandro Ramirez and Rafa Mir are good in air and Huesca midfield will have to provide some good balls in the box for the duo to latch on to.

When is Real Madrid vs SC Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid will take on SD Huesca in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 match. The clash will be played on October 31, 2020 (Saturday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and has a scheduled time of 6:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs SC Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs SC Huesca match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs SC Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. The La Liga free online streaming is available on Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs SC Huesca for free. Real Madrid will have tough time scoring against a Huesca side that ships in very little goal. A win by a solitary margin for the hosts looks the likely outcome.

