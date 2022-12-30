Real Madrid will be looking to go top of the Spanish La Liga albeit temporarily when the league resumes post the World Cup break. The Los Blancos are away at Real Valladolid and manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping his side quickly find their rhythm after a brief pause. Compared to Barcelona’s flawless five wins out of their last five matches, Real Madrid have only managed three wins in this period. This means the club gave away their early lead over the arch rivals and start the contest two points adrift off the Catalonians. Opponents Real Valladolid have done well so far for a promoted team and are 12th in the points table. They recently featured in the Copa Del Rey where they registered a 5-1 win which should give them a lot of confidence. Real Valladolid versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 2:00 AM IST. La Liga 2022-23: My Players Are in Good Shape After FIFA World Cup 2022, Says Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Jawad El Yamiq suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Morocco at the World Cup and this rules him out for Real Valladolid. He will be joined on the sidelines by Kenedy who has a groin problem. Ivan Sanchez and Oscar Plano should line up as the two wingers with Sergio Leon as the lone striker. Roque Mesa in central midfield will look to cut Real Madrid’s passing range, allowing Kike Perez and Alvaro Aguado to venture forward.

Karim Benzema, who misses the World Cup due to a fitness issue, is back to first team training and is in line to start for the visitors. The Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr will flank the Frenchman in the forward line. Toni Kroos will partner Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde in midfield with Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga getting a breather post their World Cup excursion. Cristiano Ronaldo was Benched Due to 'Political Ban' During FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Games, Claims Turkish President Erdogan.

It will not be an easy game for Real Madrid but the defending champions should find a way to claim all three points.

When is Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid. The game will be held on December 31, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid football match.

