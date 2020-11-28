Real Madrid (RM) will take on Deportivo Alaves (ALA) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. RM vs ALA clash will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). Zinedine Zidane’s men have failed to win their last two games in the league and would be hoping to change that. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RM vs ALA Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde through injury, while Luka Jovic and Eder Militao remain doubts due to recent positive coronavirus tests. Pere Pons is still on the sidelines with a foot injury, while Manu Garcia has tested positive for coronavirus and will not be involved in the game for Alaves.

RM vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper.

RM vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Varane (RM), Ferlan Mendy (RM) and Rodrigo Ely (ALA) must be your defenders.

RM vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrygo (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), T Pina (ALA) must be your midfielders.

RM vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mariano Diaz (RM), Lucas Perez (ALA) and Joselu (ALA) must be your forwards.

RM vs ALA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Rodrigo Ely (ALA), Rodrygo (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), T Pina (ALA), Mariano Diaz (RM), Lucas Perez (ALA) and Joselu (ALA).

Eden Hazard (RM) must be your captain for this game while Lucas Perez (ALA) can be named as the vice-captain.

