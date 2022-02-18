Sergio Aguero is quite angry with the French press. The Argentine has been slammed by the French press quite brutally after he missed out on a penalty during PSG vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022 match. This has annoyed Aguero and he branded the media as 'as**oles' for the way they slammed the Argentine. Furthermore, Aguero said that he doesn't defend Messi because the two are friends but because he played hard during the game. The French media had given Messi a rating of 3/10 for his latest outing against Real Madrid. However =, PSG won the match 1-0 owing to Kylian Mbappe's late goal. Thibaut Courtois Knew Exactly Where Lionel Messi’s Penalty Was Going During Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22.

While speaking about Lionel Messi's performance during PSG vs Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22 match he said, "In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are a**holes. I had an interview scheduled with a French magazine, but I said: 'No, because I support Leo Messi. Period. So goodbye, see you soon.' Now I'm angry." Many fans on social media also were quite upset with Messi missing out on a penalty and labelled him as a 'Finished footballer'. The video of his missed penalty went viral on social media

The Argentine has had quite a difficult time ever since he has joined PSG. Messi could not make a huge impact on the team and it is widely believed that he wants to go back to Barcelona. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Messi makes a move to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

