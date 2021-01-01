Serie A 2020-21 has seen the Milan clubs once again re-emerge as the giants of Italian football as both teams are currently the top two sides in the league. Juventus have been the dominant force in recent years in Italy, winning the competition for nine successive years, but their struggles this season has blown the league wide open. So as football enters into the second half of the season, here are some major Serie A 2020-21 fixtures to look out for in 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Other Top Strikers in Italy's Top Division Football League This Season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return has given AC Milan a new direction and along with their rock-solid defence, the Rossoneri’s are unbeaten this season and lead the table going into the new year. Meanwhile, Antonio Cone’s Inter Milan are building on last season while AS Roma and Sassuolo are also flying high. Napoli are also in contention while Defending champions Juventus have work to do.

Major Serie A 2020-21 Fixtures in 2021

Date Fixture Venue January 6, 2021 (Wednesday) AC Milan vs Juventus San Siro January 10, 2021 (Sunday) AS Roma vs Inter Milan Stadio Olimpico January 10, 2021 (Sunday) Juventus vs Sassuolo Juventus Stadium January 15, 2021 (Friday) Lazio vs AS Roma Stadio Olimpico January 17, 2021 (Sunday) Inter Milan vs Juventus San Siro January 23, 2021 (Saturday) AC Milan vs Atalanta San Siro February 6, 2021 (Saturday) Juventus vs AS Roma Juventus Stadium February 13, 2021 (Saturday) Napoli vs Juventus Stadio San Paulo February 21, 2021 (Sunday) AC Milan vs Inter Milan San Siro March 6, 2021 (Saturday) Juventus vs Lazio Juventus Stadium March 8, 2021 (Monday) Inter Milan vs Atalanta San Siro March 14, 2021 (Sunday) AC Milan vs Napoli San Siro April 18, 2021 (Sunday) Atalanta vs Juventus Gewiss Stadium April 18, 2021 (Sunday) Napoli vs Inter Milan Stadio San Paulo May 9, 2021 (Sunday) Juventus vs AC Milan Juventus Stadium May 16, 2021 (Sunday) Juventus vs Inter Milan Juventus Stadium

Record champions Juventus are under transition under new manager Andrea Pirlo and as a result, have struggled to put on a decent winnings run. Despite that, the Bianconeri are very much into the title race. AC Milan and Inter Milan have a great chance to win their first league in almost a decade.

