Serie A Could Resume In a Month’s Time With Empty Stands, Squads Could Also Be Isolated in Training Camps

Juventus football team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It’s been a while that the sporting season in Italy and many other has been called off for an indefinite period of time due to outbreak of the coronavirus. However, a leading infectious disease specialist in Italy named Giovanni Rezza has claimed that the live-action could resume in a month’s time but only if conducted indoors. The teams will have to take utmost precaution keeping in mind the measure to prevent themselves from getting in contact with the virus. Also, the teams can be isolated for training purposes. Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Italian Serie A 2019-20 Suspended, PM Giuseppe Conte Announces Suspension of All Sports Events Due to COVID-19 Epidemic.

The Director of the Department for Infectious Diseases who works for the Istituto Superiore di Sanita told Football Italia that maybe the live-action can begin in the months’ time only if the games are conducted behind closed doors. “Every reopening brings with it some degree of risk. What we must do is lower than risk as much as possible by setting very rigid guidelines,” he said. Rezza also explained that the FIGC is leaving no stone unturned for taking enough measures not only for the players but also for the non-playing staff. The FIGC further hopes that once the lockdown ends on May 3, 2020, the teams can begin with their training sessions. We are sure that this piece of news will leave the fans smiling ear-to-ear.

Talking about the Serie A 2019-20 points table, Juventus stands on number one of the table with 63 points in their kitty followed by Lazio who is just one point away from clinching the top place. Inter Milan stands on number three with 54 points.