Spain and Netherlands played out a fascinating 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie and the two sides meet this evening at Valencia. Both teams like to play an attacking brand of football and this sets up for a high-octane clash from a neutral point of view. Ronald Koeman was in dire need of a positive result and his squad secured it after a string of below-par performances, which was impressive. Opponents Spain are the reigning European champions and they did have chances to win the last match, particularly when the Dutch went down to ten men. At home, their record has been impressive and they will start as the favourites. Spain versus the Netherlands will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. Nico Williams Shines As Spain Draws 2–2 Against Netherlands; Germany, Denmark, Croatia Secure Wins in UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

Pau Cubarsi has returned to his club Barcelona after an ankle injury and will not be part of the match-day squad for Spain. Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, and Nico Williams will form the front three and the dynamic trio have been brilliant for the national team for some time now. Pedri and Martin Zubimendi along with Dani Olmo will be part of the midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Netherlands will have skipper Virgil Van Dijk in charge of the backline along with Jan Paul van Hecke. Tijjani Reijnders will pair up with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in central midfield with Justin Kluivert as the playmaker. Memphis Deplay is all set to lead the attack with Xavi Simons and Coady Gakpo as the wingers. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

When is Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Spain national football team will take on the Netherlands national football team in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The Spain vs Netherlands match is set to be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Spain vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Spain vs Netherlands online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Spain vs Netherlands live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a Dutch resurgence in this game with the away side securing a shock victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).