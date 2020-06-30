Torino vs Lazio, Serie A Free Live Streaming Online: Torino will host Lazio in their forthcoming fixture in the La Liga 2019-20. The encounter will be played on Tuesday (June 30) at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium. Lazio have been on a song in the ongoing championship and are expected an easy victory over Torino. Also, as they are second in the points tally, and are chasing Juventus who are placed at the pinnacle. On the other hand, Torino will want to put up a commendable show at their own turf and will aim to upset the visitors. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of TOR vs LAZ game. Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time.

With 31 points from 28 matches, the home side are placed at 13th position in the points tally. After the restart of the season, their only victory came against Udinese who are placed at the 15th position in the team standings. Also, they will miss the services of Simone Zaza and Daniele Baselli in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Lazio have 65 points and they are only four points behind the top-placed Juventus. However, they will also step into the upcoming game with a lot of injuries. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When is Torino vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Torino vs Lazio match in Serie A will be played on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium. The game has a scheduled time of 11:00 pm IST

How to Live Telecast of Torino vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can catch the live action of Torino vs Lazio on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Torino vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

With Sony Sports being the official broadcaster, SonyLiv will be streaming the games online, Fans can log onto SonyLiv.com and SonyLiv App to catch the live action of Torino vs Lazio.

