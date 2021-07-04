Uruguay and Colombia meet in the quarterfinal of Copa America 2021. Both the teams will be pushing hard to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online of Uruguay vs Colombia football match and live telecast in India, then continue reading. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of ARG vs ECU on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

Uruguay and Colombia fight it out for a place in the semis. The winner of this contest will either face Argentina or Ecuador in the semi-final. The two teams meet in the fourth quarterfinal later in the day.

When is Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on July 04, 2021 (Sunday early morning) at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia. The Copa America 2021 quarter-final match has a scheduled time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Uruguay vs Colombia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

