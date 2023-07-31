Monastir will take on Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 match on July 31, 2023, Monday, at the King Fahd Stadium. Monastir will hope to bounce back following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Zamalek in the opening Arab Club Champions Cup game. The Arab Club Champions Cup match against Al-Shabab saw Al-Nassr playing in their first competitive match of the 2023-24 season on July 28, 2023, Friday. During the match, we saw Cristiano Ronaldo coming on in the second half as a substitute. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to make any goal scoring contribution. We Keep Improving!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 1–1 Draw Against Inter Milan in Japan Tour Pre-Season Friendly

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr were held to a 0-0 draw Al-Shabab in their opening game of the Arab Club Champions Cup game. The Cristiano Ronaldo starring side created few chances but failed to convert them. The result of the game was reflection of their previous pre-season club friendly games as they managed to win just two times in six matches. The wins came against minnows Farense and Alverca after which they got trounced by Celta Vigo (5-0) and Benfica (4-1). The remaining two games ended in 0-0 and 1-1 ties.

The Saudi Pro League giants could play their new signings that they made during the summer transfer window as we could see players like Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and, Marcelo Brozovic feature in the match against Monastir.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Monastir vs Al-Nassr Inter vs Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when his side takes on Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup on July 31, 2023, Monday, at the at the King Fahd Stadium. Following a dull 0-0 draw against Al-Shabab, Al-Nassr will be looking to return to winning ways.

