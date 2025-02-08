French striker Kylian Mbappe’s addition handed extra offensive firepower to the reigning European Champions. With the Rodrygo-Vini Jr.- Bellingham shinning in the earlier season, coach Carlo Ancelotti will now have an extra explosive striker to play with. But Mbappe struggled early in the season and then injuries limited his availability. But now that the 25-year-old star has hit the form, he was once again missing from squad in the recent Copa del Rey match. Late it was revealed that the star missed out on the Copa del Rey quarterfinals due to a calf injury. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe ‘Beast’ in Recent YouTube Upload, Shades Light on His Retirement and Scoring (Watch Video).

With city rivals Atletico Madrid next in the fixture, Real Madrid was looking to have all their players fresh and available. Just one point separating Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga standing, the stakes of the upcoming Madrid derby are higher than ever. For Los Blancos, the game comes at a particularly cruel time as Jude Bellingham and Mbappe were not medically cleared by medical staff. With this, fans wonder whether Kylian Mbappe will be part of Real Madrid’s starting XI against Atletico Madrid.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe sustained the minor injury against Espanyol when Carlos Romero committed a dangerous tackle on the Frenchman. Just one day before the Madrid derby, Real Madrid and Mbappé confirmed the striker's status. And the star striker made himself available for the match. This means Mbappe will be part of the Madrid Derby. Real Madrid is stacked with star attackers and has options at every position and will look to cope up. Carlo Ancelotti might mend his tactics according to the opposition and players available. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Mateo Claims Kylian Mbappe is Better Than Al-Nassr Captain, CR7 Gives Witty Reply (Watch Video).

“It's going to be a great match and it's very important," he said in a team interview ahead of the Madrid derby. "This is the first time I'm going to play in this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we can win.” Mbappé missed Real Madrid's first match against Atlético Madrid back on Sept. 29 due to a thigh injury. And considering his current situation, he might not play the whole match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).