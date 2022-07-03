The Indian Women's Hockey team takes on England in their opening match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. The two rivals have competed strongly with encounters between these teams going down to the wire on most occasions. Though at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it was Great Britain that India lost a bronze medal to by a narrow 4-3 margin, many players from that GB squad will take on India as they represent England on Sunday. For info on live streaming online of India vs England women's hockey match you can scroll down. FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India’s Schedule With Match Timings in IST, Full Squad, Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

Ahead of the game, Indian captain Savita Punia said, "Even though as a team, we would be focused on our own performance, England and India have faced off in some very close encounters and undoubtedly a rivalry has developed over the past three-four years in particular."

India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup Match, Time and Schedule:

The IND vs ENG, 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup match is scheduled to take place on July 03, Sunday at 07:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup in India. IND vs ENG match will be telecast on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First.

India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch IND vs ENG hockey match with the live streaming option available on Star Sports’ official online video platform Hotstar. The hockey match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and its mobile application.

