The 44th Chess Olympiad is going to get underway in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 10. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a global star in the making, is one of India's brightest in the Chess world. The 16-year-old chess grandmaster is making waves after his consecutive victories over world champion Magnus Carlsen at online events. The Indian teen, who is rated at 2648 at the moment, has already won one big event in the form of Paracin Open in Serbia this month. The chess prodigy has also stood tall in the recently concluded Norway Chess Group A Open Chess Tournament. Now, ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, the biggest question is, will R. Praggnanandhaa play at this event for India? R Praggnanandhaa Meets Rajnikanth Ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad

Will Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Play at 44th Chess Olympiad?

The youngster of Indian Chess, who is currently going through the form of his life, is going to feature at 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. The 16-year-old will be competing with world's top stars in his first Olympiad. He will be accompanied by his other national teammates who belong from his age group. The teen grandmaster will feature at 'India B' team and is expected to play big role in India's progress in the tournament. The young grandmaster, who became the third Indian player after Viswanathan Anand and Penatala Harikrishna to beat champion Carlsen, would lead the Indian young team for the top glory.

