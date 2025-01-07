San Francisco, January 7: Dana White, CEO of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), is now a Meta board member. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently visited President Donald Trump and donated USD 1 million to his inauguration fund. UFC CEO Dana White is a close friend of President Trump. In addition to White, Meta also elected other people in the company to lead the operations.

Meta also appointed investor Charlie Songhurst, who previously worked as an executive at Microsoft, and John Elkann, CEO of Exor, a holding company controlled and managed by Italy's Agnelli family, which has interests in other businesses in Europe, including Ferrari and Christian Louboutin. Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers.

Mark Zuckerberg said that Dana, John, and Charlie were appointed to the Meta board to add depth and perspective and tackle massive opportunities in the tech market. He addressed opportunities in areas like AI (artificial intelligence), the wearables market, and the future of human connections.

Dana White, having a long relationship with Donald Trump, spoke in support at the Republican National Convention held in July. According to a report by Reuters, White previously supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 conventions. The report mentioned that Zuckerberg also developed a relationship with Dana White, a recreational fighter and mixed martial arts enthusiast.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg visited Donald Trump at his resort, Mar-a-Lago, and had dinner with the president-elect. The report mentioned that Zuckerberg had an early public exchange with Dana White. Meta CEO thanked White for inviting him to the UFC fight. Exor CEO John Elkann also serves as executive chairman of two automobile companies, including Stellantis NV and Ferrari, and is chair of the Agnelli Foundation. Elon Musk Attacks George Soros on X, Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Asylum-Seeker Nightmare' and Destroying America and Europe.

Charlie Songhurst is a member of the AI advisory group, which has four members, that Meta convened in May. This group was aimed at offering strategic guidance in relation to Meta's roadmap.

