Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this blog, we shall bring to you the sporting updates and the trending topics for the day. Talking about December 19, 2020, we had India facing humiliating defeat against Australia at the first Test in Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli and men lost the game by eight wickets and it wouldn’t be wrong to say Tim Paine and men won the Test comprehensively. The Australian cricket team captain was also made the Man of the Match. It was Josh Hazelwood who scalped five wickets and ran through the batting order of the Indians. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: 'Australian Bowlers Were Superb, Unfair to Blame Indian Batsmen', Says Sunil Gavaskar.

India scripted an unwanted record of all 11 batsmen making way to the pavilion on a single digit. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Indian team had quite a disappointing day in the office. Virat Kohli was at the loss of words after this performance. He admitted that the batting lineup lacked intent. In the world of football, we had Lionel Messi equalling the record of Pele as he scored 643 goals against Valencia.

👑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 🤴 Leo #Messi equals @Pele as the all time top goalscorer for one club WITH 643 goals! 🐐 🎨: @damiendrawspic.twitter.com/dNrlmwdfC7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020

Talking about today, we have Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand in the second T20I match. New Zealand has already won the first match and now this game would be the decider for the team.