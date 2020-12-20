20 Dec, 08:15 (IST)
Lionel Messi has equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for Santos after scoring for Barcelona in the 2-2 draw against Valencia. Messi matched Pele's record of scoring that many goals for a single club. Pele had scored 643 in 665 matches for Santos between 1956 and 1974, a record that Messi equalled on Saturday. The Brazilian great later took to Instagram to congratulate the Argentinian on achieving the feat.  
 
 
 
 
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this blog, we shall bring to you the sporting updates and the trending topics for the day. Talking about December 19, 2020, we had India facing humiliating defeat against Australia at the first Test in Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli and men lost the game by eight wickets and it wouldn’t be wrong to say Tim Paine and men won the Test comprehensively.  The Australian cricket team captain was also made the Man of the Match. It was Josh Hazelwood who scalped five wickets and ran through the batting order of the Indians. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: 'Australian Bowlers Were Superb, Unfair to Blame Indian Batsmen', Says Sunil Gavaskar.

India scripted an unwanted record of all 11 batsmen making way to the pavilion on a single digit. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Indian team had quite a disappointing day in the office. Virat Kohli was at the loss of words after this performance. He admitted that the batting lineup lacked intent. In the world of football, we had Lionel Messi equalling the record of Pele as he scored 643 goals against Valencia.

Talking about today, we have Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand in the second T20I match. New Zealand has already won the first match and now this game would be the decider for the team.