Rajasthan Royals traded Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings after retaining him a day earlier while announcing their full list of released and retained players for the IPL 2021 season ahead of players auction. Uthappa will boost the top order for the three-time champions after they released Murali Vijay while Shane Watson retired last year after IPL 2020. Meanwhile, here we bring you all latest sports breaking news, top stories related to sports and sportspersons from across the world latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players, birthdays of sports stars and every important sports news you need to know. IPL 2021: How Much Money Can Each Team Spend in Players Auction? Take a Look at the Remaining Purse of All Eight Indian Premier League Franchises.

Indian players received heroes’ welcome as they arrived back to India after scripting a historic Test series win in Australia. From captain Ajinkya Rahane to T Natarajan, cricketers were welcomed home with showers of flower petals, red carpets, shehnais and dhol tashas. Natarajan was given a royal welcome and carried in a horse chariot as he reached his village.

In football, third-division Spanish side Alcoyano shocked Real Madrid and beat them 2-1 in extra-time despite playing the majority of the added-time with 10 men. Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana with Cristiano Ronaldo also becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in football history after netting his 760th goal. Ronaldo surpassed Josef Bican to become the all-time highest goalscorer in football. Ronaldo also lifted his 33rd title after winning his second Supercoppa Italiana title with Juventus.

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to consolidate their second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table. David Williams came off the bench to score the winning goal for ATK Mohun Bagan. Chennaiyin FC remained sixth in the table and with only one win in their last seven matches.