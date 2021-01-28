South Africa and Pakistan will face each other on Day 3 of the 1st Test match at the National Stadium. The hosts have taken a lead on the game following a century by Fawad Alam. Meanwhile, we bring you all the updates regarding that clash and all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Virat Kohli Spotted at Airport Leaving For Chennai to Participate in India's Home Test Series Against England.

Football action further continues with the Indian Super League 2020-21 action. Hyderabad FC take on out of form Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures. Both teams have playoffs spots in their sight and Hyderabad currently hold the final sport while the Blues find themselves four points adrift. Arsenal Sign Martin Odegaard on Six-Month Loan Deal From Real Madrid.

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp’s team looks to make up ground in the Premier League title race. The two met earlier this season and the Reds came out on top courtesy of an injury-time winner by Roberto Firmino. Both sides are among the title contenders and will be looking to record all three points.