Indian athletes are on a roll at the moment as four Indians have qualified for the final event of Javelin Throw and Triple Jump categories at World Athletics Championships 2022. National 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav have registered their names in the medal round event at Men's Javelin Throw, while Annu Rani made it to the finals earlier in the women's category. Another athlete Eldhose Paul has also reached the medal round in Men's Triple Jump event. It was Neeraj Chopra who has set the world stage on fire after topping the qualifying round by throwing for 88.39m. The 24-year-old, who clinched his first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo event, would be aiming for the feat again at world stage by going for the highest distance. In the final event of Men's Javelin Throw, fans will see clash between India and Pakistan as Neeraj Chopra will be up against Arshad Nadeem, one of Pakistan's finest athletes who have also qualified for the medal round. When is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2022? Know Date and Time in IST

Neeraj and Nadeem have shared history in the javelin throw event over the last few years. When the Indian ace claimed top honours in 2018 Asian Games, Nadeem stood second, having won silver medal. India's golden boy threw 88.39m at Oregon22 while Nadeem took three attempts to make it to the final with 81.71m throw. Meanwhile, these two track and field athletes were involved in a controversy during 2020 Tokyo Olympic. Neeraj, after winning the Olympic gold medal, said that his javelin was missing as Pakistan's Nadeem was practicing with it before the final event. However, the fans from two neighbours would once again resume their rivalry at world stage, with Neeraj vs Nadeem clash at World Athletics Championships' Men's Javelin Throw event.

When is Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Men's Javelin Throw Event at World Athletics Championships 2022?

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem would compete with each other at Men's Javelin Throw final event on July 24 (Sunday). The event is slated to start at 7:05 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports channels and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the event in India.

