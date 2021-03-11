Prithvi Shaw has been in blazing form ever since the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Today during the match between Karnataka and Mumbai, things have been no different for the Mumbai skipper. Shaw registered his fourth century in the tournament and he scored 165 runs from 122 balls. During the course of his innings, he slammed 17 fours and seven sixes and batted with a strike rate of 135.25. Needless to say that he was hailed by the netizens including Delhi Capitals, Harsha Bhogle, Irfan Pathan and others who praised Pant on social media. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai Skipper Prithvi Shaw Breaks Mayank Agarwal's Record of Scoring Most Runs in Single Edition.

Talking about the game, Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shams Mulani was the second-highest scorer of the match with 45 runs. Titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 322 runs. Prasidh Krishna scalped three wickets and Vyshak Vijay Kumar ended up having four wickets. But it was Shaw who walked away with the limelight for his innings. Now let's have a look at the Twitter reactions below:

Talking about the second innings, Devdutt Padikkal was the one who scored 64 runs from 64 balls. As of now, the team has lost five wickets for the score of 146 runs.

