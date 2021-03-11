Prithvi Shaw has been in blazing form ever since the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Today during the match between Karnataka and Mumbai, things have been no different for the Mumbai skipper. Shaw registered his fourth century in the tournament and he scored 165 runs from 122 balls. During the course of his innings, he slammed 17 fours and seven sixes and batted with a strike rate of 135.25. Needless to say that he was hailed by the netizens including Delhi Capitals, Harsha Bhogle, Irfan Pathan and others who praised Pant on social media. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai Skipper Prithvi Shaw Breaks Mayank Agarwal's Record of Scoring Most Runs in Single Edition.

Talking about the game, Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shams Mulani was the second-highest scorer of the match with 45 runs. Titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 322 runs. Prasidh Krishna scalped three wickets and Vyshak Vijay Kumar ended up having four wickets. But it was Shaw who walked away with the limelight for his innings. Now let's have a look at the Twitter reactions below:

Good to see @PrithviShaw scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket. #form — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 11, 2021

The Shaw goes on 😉@PrithviShaw has equalled the record of most 💯s in an edition of the #VijayHazareTrophy with his fourth (!!!!) this season 🤯 Will this knock take Shaw and Co. into the final? 🤔#KARvMUM pic.twitter.com/fRHpBT0rxZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 11, 2021

Good to see Prithvi Shaw carrying the team. This kind of responsibility is just what the extraordinary but fragile talent within him needed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 11, 2021

Prithvi Shaw's knock of 165 today against Karnataka deserves much appreciation. On a pitch where others are struggling to maintain the 100+ Strike Rate, he smashed at 135+ Strike Rate and scored 165 out of team total of 322. His Innings proving out to be a match winning knock. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2021

Talking about the second innings, Devdutt Padikkal was the one who scored 64 runs from 64 balls. As of now, the team has lost five wickets for the score of 146 runs.

