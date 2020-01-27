Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar Bury the Hatchet With Latest Twitter Banter; Fans React to New Friendship!

Ravindra Jadeja And Sanjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: IANS/Instagram)

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar are back at it again. This time though it isn’t malicious and none have attempted to take a dig or insult the other. Manjrekar’s first encounter on Twitter with Jadeja proved too heavy for both sides with the latter demanding respect of the cricketer-turned-commentator simply on basis of playing more international matches after Manjrekar had termed Jadeja ‘a bits and pieces cricketer.’ But it was a different sort of experience for Jadeja, Manjrekar and cricketing fans worldwide when Manjrekar on January 26, 2020 (Sunday) suggested that a bowler should have been awarded the Man of the Match for the India v New Zealand 2nd ODI which India won by seven wickets. New Zealand Vs India, Highlights And Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

“Player of the match should have been a bowler,” tweeted Manjrekar after Lokesh Rahul was awarded the MoM for his innings 50-ball 57 not-out that helped India chase down 133 runs 15 deliveries and seven wickets to spare. It was the bowlers, however, that first restricted the hosts to only 132/5 runs in 20 overs with some superlative bowling. Jadeja was among the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/18 from 4 overs. Martin Guptill Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Ga**u' On Air Following India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

Jadeja later even commented on Manjrekar's tweet asking him to specifically name the bowler that should have awarded the MoM. "What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention," said the Indian all-rounder setting twitter breezy with his comment. Manjrekar also replied to Jadeja informing his audience that it should have either been Jadeja himself or Jasprit Bumrah.

“Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20,” said the 54-year-old cricketer-turned broadcaster. Bumrah finished with figures of 1/21 and for economical for the second successive time.

Earlier, there were the difference between Manjrekar and Jadeja when the former termed Jadeja ‘a bits and pieces cricketer’ and said that he wasn’t a big fan of the player as Jadeja wasn’t the type of player India needed following India’s group stage defeat to England in ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Jadeja, 31, retorted back by saying he – despite being a bits and pieces cricketer – has played more international cricket and hence deserved respect.