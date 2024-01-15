Rafael Nadal suffered a career-threatening hip injury in 2023 and after a tough phase of surgery and rehab, he aimed to return back to action in Australian Open 2024. He also participated in the Brisbane International as a preparatory tournament. But during the competition, he suffered a minor problem and had to withdraw from the Australian Open 2024. Although the injury was nothing serious, Nadal couldn't compete for an intense five-set match. Missing the Tennis star in action, fans were spotted with the placard 'Rafa Forever' in the stands of Rod Laver Arena during Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic first round match. Australian Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Advances To Second Round After Milos Raonic Retires After Being 0-2 Down in Third Set.

Rafael Nadal Fans With Placard Reading 'Rafa Forever' Spotted at Rod Laver Arena

