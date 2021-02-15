So Rafael Nadal is just four wins away from conquering the title of the Australian Open 2021. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Fabio Fognini in the fourth round of Australian Open 2021 at the Rod Laver Arena. Fognini has beaten Rafael Nadal on four previous occasions. This would be the 17th time that Nadal would have a face-off against Fabio. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Registers 300th Grand Slam Win to Advance to Quarter-Finals of Tournament.

Nadal has led the head-to-head record as he won 12 games out of 17 and the rest four are won by Fognini. Last year at the Australian Open Fabio surrendered to Tennys Sandgren in the 4th round 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4. Fabio has had a tough time in the last few months owing to an ankle injury but his focus has allowed him to survive for yet another week. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Monday (February 15). The match has a tentative start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, men’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

