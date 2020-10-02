Simona Halep will play American Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2020 women’s singles third-round match on October 2, 2020 (Friday). Halep, top-seeded at the Roland Garros, beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round before seeing off Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round. Her opponent defeated Tamara Korpatsch and Bernarda Pera to reach the third round. Both players are yet to drop a set. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online for Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova should scroll down for all information.

This clash will be a repeat of last season’s quarter-final at Roland Garros. Amanda Anisimova beat her 6/2, 6/4 in straight sets to reach the semis and will be hoping for a similar result this time. Simona Halep though has been in devastating form in recent times. She reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and has won the Dubai Open as well the Prague and Italian Masters.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova Women’s Singles Third-Round Match?

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova match in French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court in Roland Garros. The women’s singles third round match will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday) and has a tentative start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova, Women’s Singles Third-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova match on Star Sports channels. To watch the live telecast of the women’s singles third-round match, fans need to tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova Women’s Singles Third-Round Match Online in India?

Live-action will also be available on online platforms. Fans not able to follow the game live on television can watch the Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova third-round match online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

