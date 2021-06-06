The Day 8 of the French Open 2021 has brought us a few mouthwatering battles on the cards. So we have Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta on Court Philippe CHATRIER. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So this is the third time that the two players are locking horns in their careers. The last time they locked horns against each other was in 2020 in Dubai. Roger Federer Posts Pictures of Empty Stands at French Open 2021 After His Win Against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

The last time the two players met each other, Tsitsipas won 7-6(1) 6-1 in the 1st round in Dubai back in 2020. Tsitsipas reached the 4th round after beating Jeremy Chardy 7-66 6-3 6-1, Pedro Martinez Portero 6-3 6-4 6-3 and John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-63 6-1. The Spaniard got to the fourth round after defeating Norbert Gombos 6-3 6-4 6-3, Enzo Couacaud 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 and Steve Johnson 6-4 6-4 6-2.

Tsitsipas had reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year during French Open 2020. Whereas, Busta's best result came in 2017 and 2020 after he reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta Men's Singles Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta match in French Open 2021 fourth-round match will take place on June 06, 2021. The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Carreno-Busta Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

