Twitter Flooded With Funny Memes As WWE WrestleMania 36 to Take Place at Performance Center Behind Closed Doors

WrestleMania 36 Without Audience Be Like (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WWE WrestleMania 36 has moved to Performance Center in Orlando, Florida amid coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event of WWE will be held behind closed doors as per the scheduled date on April 5, 2020. However, the venue has been shifted from Raymond Stadium in Tampa to Performance Center. This is indeed sad news for WWE Universe and the company as WrestleMania event is known for its massive electrifying crowd who add spice to the event. There are fans who have not spared WWE for continuing with WrestleMania 35 at the said date, as we can see Twitter filled with funny memes, let us have a look at few of them. WWE Shifts WrestleMania to Performance Center in Orlando Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tournament to Be Held Behind Closed Doors.

Coronavirus has hit the sports industry brutally with various big cash events getting postponed/ cancelled. It has not only affected WrestleMania, but other sporting events like NBA, English Premier League, Indian Premier League, to name a few. With the emergence of coronavirus pandemic situation, the precautionary measure is being taken everywhere to avoid the spread of this disease. COVID-19 has indeed played the role of a spoilsport, however, fans can cherish themselves by at least being able to watch some mouth-watering matches from home. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre, while Universal Champion Goldberg has been challenged by Roman Reigns. We will also witness John Cena in action against Bray Wyatt, that's not all The Undertaker will be part of WrestleMania 36 as he will fight against AJ Styles. Ronda Rousey Might Appear at WrestleMania 36 During Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler Raw Women’s Championship Match.

Seth Rollins Will Miss Crowd at WrestleMania 36!

Wrestlemania 36 (2020) pic.twitter.com/IzWtd6Jvi3 — big coochie bompensiero (@TeeHaitchGee) March 11, 2020

Reaction to WrestleMania 36 Taking Place Behind Closed Gates

Drew McIntyre Expected to Celebrate This Way!

Drew McIntyre after beating Brock Lesnar #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/nvpqzURQsw — Longfellow Deeds (@Turtle_BITW) March 16, 2020

Vince McMahon Being Trolled!

Vince McMahon challenges COVID-19 to "Loser Leaves Town" match at WrestleMania 36. pic.twitter.com/CkMsPyw8zq — Fake KDKA News (@Fake_KDKA) March 16, 2020

WrestleMania 36 End Up Like This

Coronavirus to WrestleMania Fans

Stage Design at WrestleMania 36 Be Like

Fans After Turning on WrestleMania 36

Me when I turn on #Wrestlemania36 on April 5th and half is replays of last years Mania:#RAW pic.twitter.com/C4up3etfhm — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) March 17, 2020

WrestleMania 36 Without Audience Be Like!

Audiences Around the World Greeted With WrestleMania 36

I for one welcome #Wrestlemania36 in a fancy warehouse. pic.twitter.com/4jvcd8BMWK — Flash Medallion (@asterdix7050) March 17, 2020

The past week episode of Raw and SmackDown also took place behind closed gates at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Coronavirus outbreak has effected the aura of WrestleMania 36 and the upcoming major event of WWE will indeed create a history of taking place without the audience. WWE has postponed Hall of Fame induction ceremony amid coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.