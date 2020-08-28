The COVID-19 is spreading its tentacles drastically. Now ahead of the Khel Ratna 2020 award ceremony, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phoghat has been tested positive with COVID-19 just before the virtual Khel Ratna ceremony. The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist had been selected for this year's Khel Ratna and is amongst the top five athletes to receive the honour. The news of the Indian wrestler getting tested positive with coronavirus came out on Friday. She has been training at her village in Sonepat She was sweating it out with her coach Om Prakash and will now miss out on the virtual ceremony. The wrestler confirmed the news and said that she has undergone self-isolation. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma to Be Conferred Arjuna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

Phogat further went on to say that she hopes to recover soon. "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony. I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home," she told the Press Trust of India.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (in file photo) tests positive for #COVID19. She says, "I am doing well and hoping to recover soon." pic.twitter.com/9OLgoT7Cp3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

A while ago we told you that an Indian pacer from Chennai Super Kings has been tested positive and 11 other members of the support staff of the team had caught hold of the disease. The team which is currently in UAE for IPL 2020 is in quarantine. Coming back to Vinesh's news, we wish her a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).