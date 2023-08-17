Neeraj Chopra is set to be back in action when he takes the field at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The ace Indian javelin thrower will lead the Indian contingent at the event. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 champion is set to carry the hope of a billion Indians across the globe along with other exciting Indian athletes in the competition, which kickstarts on August 19 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. Chopra's last appearance was at the Diamond League in Lausanne where he won with a remarkable throw of 87.66m. ‘Keep Pushing’ India’s Ace Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Shares Motivational Post As He Prepares for World Athletics Championships 2023.

The star javelin thrower had made a mark in the last edition of the competition which was held in Oregon in the United States where he bagged the silver medal. Undoubtedly he would eye the top prize this time around, having already attained success in events like the Asian Games and also the Commonwealth Games. In this article, we shall take a look at the details of Neeraj Chopra's event at the World Athletics Championships 2023. 'Keep Going' Neeraj Chopra Lauds Kishore Jena For His Gold Medal Winning Effort in Men’s Javelin Throw Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 (See Post)

When is Neeraj Chopra's Event at World Athletics Championships 2023?

The 25-year-old star of the track and field is set to be in action on August 25 when the Men's Javelin Throw Group A qualification gets underway at 1:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Barring Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena would be in action in this event as well. If they are in Group B, then the qualification round would take place at 3:15 pm IST. The event gets underway on August 19 and would be held till August 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).