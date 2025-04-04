WWE have successfully wrapped their successful European Tour and is back in the United States of America as the company sets foot on the road to WrestleMania 41. WWE SmackDown will be the first pitstop in the USA and air from CM Punk's hometown in Chicago, where several stars from the Blue Brand are expected to make an appearance. WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Grace Streets Of Mumbai Dressed in Traditional Indian Attire, Netflix India Share Glimpses of Their Photoshoot During Promotional Visit (See Pics).

CM Punk and Roman Reigns Face Off?

The 'second city saint' CM Punk will be in attendance in his hometown, and most likely address his WrestleMania 41 opponents. Punk might also delve into the favour Paul Heyman owes him. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is expected to also make a statement, and might end up confronting Punk in his backyard.

Last Man Standing Match

The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu has been an intense one, with both wrestlers looking to make a statement each week, which has cost both title opportunities. In a rare last man standing match on Friday Night SmackDown, Strowman and Fatu will duke it out to determine a clear winner, expect interferences as well. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

Rey Fenix Debuts

After Penta's successful debut in January, another Lucha Luchador, Rey Fenix, is set to make his maiden WWE appearance. Fenix will be competing in in-ring action against a mystery opponent on SmackDown.

B-Fab vs Naomi

Looking to earn herself a singles title contention, Naomi will have her sights set on B-Fab, whom the former attacked last week. B-Fab will look to finish Naomi once and for all, with the latter constantly in fear of Jade Cargill's attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).