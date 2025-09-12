The September 12 episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will feature Brock Lesnar, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton and Jade Cargill. WWE has also announced a title match. After brutally attacking the 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena and Sami Zayn in last week's episode of SmackDown, Lesnar challenged John Cena for a match at the WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Lesnar's shocking return has shaken the WWE universe, and he has sights set on spoiling the farewell tour of Cena. On that note, take a look at the match cards of this week's Friday Night SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Results, September 5: AJ Lee Returns, Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena Again and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar To Appear

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during the historic two-night SummerSlam PLE 2025, where he brutally attacked the 17-time World Champion John Cena with an F5. The two superstars are now set to battle in the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE 2025. Ahead of the clash against John Cena, Lesnar is set to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

The Viper Randy Orton will settle his score against Drew McIntyre. The two stars are locked in a fierce feud, which reignited when Randy Orton RKO'd Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago. Drew McIntyre will finally look to settle his rivalry with Orton during this week's Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Jade Cargill - Women's Title Match

WWE announced a title rematch where WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her crown against Jade Cargill. This will be their first meeting since the historic SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

