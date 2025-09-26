WWE is set to bring its latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and it is set to be another exciting show. WWE just held its first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE (Premium Live Event) and this episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show is set to be a build up towards the next big event--WWE Crown Jewel that is slated to be held in Perth on October 11. After the events that transpired on last week's SmackDown and Wrestlepalooza, this show becomes an absolute must-watch. John Cena vs AJ Styles Match To Take Place at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia, Announces Triple H.

One of the biggest matches that has been advertised for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on September 26 is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defending the title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Earlier, Nia Jax had interrupted a Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill match for the WWE Women's Championship and it led to this Triple Threat after the three superstars brawled earlier on SmackDown. Also, it will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre reacts after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Plus, what's next for Brock Lesnar after beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza? We might get the answers soon.

Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill-Triple Threat Match for WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton had shocked the world when she had cashed in on Nia Jax last week to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Since then, she has had some incredible title defenses but his one is arguably set to be her toughest challenge yet. Jade Cargill and Nia Jax are two absolute powerhouses and this Triple Threat match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line is set to be a brutal one. However, there might not be a change of hands for the WWE Women's Championship with Tiffany Stratton expected to retain the gold. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

B-Fab and Michin vs Giulia and Kiana James

Michin has made her intentions absolutely clear, that she wants to go after the WWE Women's United States Championship and Giulia and Kiana James stand in her way. She made the save last week when Giulia and Kiana James had launched an all-out attack on B-Fab on SmackDown and that has set the path for his match.

Other Matches/Segments Planned for WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE United States champion Sami Zayn is set to continue the US Open challenge that he started in honour of John Cena and after three successful defenses, it would be interesting to see who challenges the Canadian superstar this time around, with the threat of Solo Sikoa and his MFT (My Family Tree) lurking. Also, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes might make an appearance on the blue brand.

