The wait is over as the ‘final day’ has arrived for the storyline to find its conclusion. Big-name and game players will put their titles on the line while some wrestlers will be looking to ‘settle score’ against their opponents. The big event is bisected into two nights, with two of the main event wrestlers will be wrestling on back-to-back nights. After wins on the first night, Bloodline now has a chance to impose their authority over the main event matches. They can now only alter results in their favour for Roman Reigns match or even can cause damage to Seth Rollins’ dream of retaining his title. WWE Kicks, Punches, Slams Marketing Efforts Into High Gear Ahead of WrestleMania 2024

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The win handed Bloodline a chance ‘to rule’ the final match. Roman Reigns has a chance to extend his run as an undisputed champion unless there is a twist in the tale. Defending his WWE championship, Seth Rollins might even face some interruptions from the bloodline in his match.

Along with these matches, there will be a women's title match between Ito Sky and Bayley. The US title will be on the line in a triple-threat match between Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Here are the viewing options of the WrestleMania 40. WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Results: The Rock and Roman Reigns Beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley Retains; Sami Zayn New Intercontinental Champion.

When and Where Will WWE WrestleMania 40 Take Place?

On July 27, 2022, it was announced that Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania would host WrestleMania 40 and the live broadcast will start from 04:30 AM on April 8, Indian Standard Time (IST). Following are the official broadcasters and streaming partners of WrestleMania 40.

Where to Watch the Live telecast of WWE WrestleMania 40 in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to WWE matches in India including the pay-per-view events. So Fans can tune in to Sony Sports for a live telecast of WrestleMania 40 in India. There are other viewing options for the WrestleMania streaming in India. WrestleMania 40 Match Cards: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and All-Big Fights on WWE PPV Event.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of WWE WrestleMania in India?

The broadcasting rights of the WWE WrestleMania 40 are with Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the premium WWE event on Sony Liv with a subscription.

