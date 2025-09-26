Detroit, September 26: Amid slow growth, Accenture would started letting go some of its employees globally, according to reports. The step would be taken by the company amid the tech sector facing global pressure, as companies laid off employees. Accenture layoffs would soon be announced announced by the IT major due to reduced demand from clients and moderate growth, while continuing on its path to invest in AI and cloud.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet stated, "exiting, on a compressed timeline, people where re-skilling is not a viable path for the skills we need" during the earnings call on 25 September 2025. Sweet did not mention how many people would be affected by the Accenture layoffs. However, as per a report by News 18, the Accenture headcount had decreased around 7,000 in Q4 2025. This reduced the overall workforce down to 77,000. Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect Nearly 90,000 Employees From 204 Companies; Oracle, Salesforce, xAI, Zupee and Others Join This Month.

Accenture Layoffs, AI Push and Cloud Investment

Accenture said that despite strong AI demand across various markets, overall growth had been moderate. According to the report, the company expected to see a rise in revenue in FY26. Accenture CFO Angie Park said that the company would focus on efficiency and high-return investments, planning to sell around USD 865 million in non-core assets and exit under-performing acquisitions.

Despite this, the company would continue hiring and training in key areas, expecting headcount growth in the U.S. and Europe in FY26. Shares fell about 2% after the earnings report due to investor concerns over slower growth and strategic cutbacks. Salesforce Layoffs: CEO Marc Benioff Reveals Company Laid Off Around 4,000 Employees Amid Implementation of AI at Workplace, Says ‘8 of the Most Exciting Months of My Career’.

Tech layoffs in 2025 affected thousands of roles across various companies. The number of affected employees rose to 89,964 from 204 firms. Most notably, tech giants such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Meta, Intel, Dell, xAI and others laid off employees amid restructuring and a focus on AI adoption.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

