TikTok which was banned in India last year is rumoured to make a comeback in the country soon. This piece of information has been shared by a known tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account. As per the tipster, ByteDance who owns TikTok has filed a new trademark with the word mark 'TickTock' with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. However, there is no official word from ByteDance as of now. TikTok App Banned by Indian Government, Chinese Company ByteDance Stand to Lose More Than Rs 3 Crore Everyday in Revenues.

As a reminder, PUBG Mobile, TikTok and over 50 Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government due to national security concerns. A previous online report had revealed that ByteDance is keen to resume operations in India after the new IT rules. PUBG Mobile made a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month. Also, Shein, which was also banned last year, is set to make a comeback in the Indian market as a part of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

It is important to note that it will be too early to guess about when TikTok will return to India as the ministry has not reportedly registered the trademark 'TickTock' yet. It is also speculated that TickTock will have the same interface as that of TikTok. As of now, not many details are available regarding TickTock. Hopefully, ByteDance will release several teasers of the short video making app before it returns to India.

