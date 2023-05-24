Mumbai, May 24: Amazon has been trying to cut costs with multiple rounds of layoffs. This has created unrest among the employees working for the e-commerce giant. Additionally, the company has started issuing multiple mandates for its workforce.

Now, Amazon workers in Seattle plan to stage a walk-off in retaliation over layoffs and work-from-office mandates. The walk-off is expected to occur on May 31, and almost 1,00 employees are expected to participate. The workers have been communicating about the walk-off over emails and Slack. Layoffs Hits SoundCloud; Audio Streaming Platform To Fire 8% of Its Workforce.

Recent reports suggest the one-day walk-off is also aimed at addressing Amazon's impact on climate change. The walk-off is scheduled to take place during lunchtime. Amazon is asking employees to work in the office at least three days a week starting in May.

"Amazon must keep pace with a changing world. To cultivate a diverse, world-class workplace, we need real plans to tackle our climate impact and flexible work options," Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) wrote in a Twitter thread. Alibaba Layoffs: Chinese Tech Giant's Cloud Division Begins Fresh Round of Job Cuts, To Reduce Its Workforce by 7%, Say Reports.

Amazon cut 18,000 roles in January this year. Then, it cut 9,000 more jobs in April. Employees were fired from departments like advertising, human resources, Twitch units, and cloud computing. The new walk-off comes a week after the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

