Amazon's Prime Day sale is scheduled to go live this month. Amazon India has released an official poster of its Prime Day sale on its platform. As per the poster, the sale will commence on July 26 and end on July 27, 2021. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 was previously planned for the month of June but due to COVID-19 second wave, the sale got postponed. With this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon aims to empower manufacturers, small businesses, startups, women, local shops and more by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19 and lockdowns. Also, it is the fifth anniversary of Prime in India, thus the sale will bring massive discounts and deals across categories. Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals: Discounts & Offers on Sennheiser, Bose & Beats Wireless Headsets.

The two-day sale will reportedly start at 12 am IST on July 26 and end on July 27. Customers purchasing products will get 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank debit, credit cards and EMI transactions.

Our most awaited #AmazonPrimeDay is back on July 26 & 27! With over 65% Prime orders coming in from tier 2/3 markets in India, watch @Subbupl, Director, Prime, @amazonIN discuss why Prime Day really is the gateway to the best of Amazon.https://t.co/4zvt2BpqRu#DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/2YdM7GRaGM — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) July 8, 2021

Other offers reportedly include Rs 1,000 cashback using Amazon Pay, 5 percent unlimited reward points on Prime Day purchases via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon has confirmed that over 300 new products will be launched during this sale. These products are likely to be from top selling brands such Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Adidas, FCUK and more. Small sellers on Amazon India will create deals for their customers from July 8, 2021 till July 24, 2021 and prime members will be able to purchase products from them and avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs 150 along with other offers.

