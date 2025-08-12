Cupertino, August 12: Apple is set to launch its new iPhone 17 series this year, likely around the second week of September. According to the new information, Apple may change the design of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max but launch the iPhone 17 with the same design as last year's iPhone 16 model. According to a new leak, the Pro model would likely have its antenna bands added in the camera bump for the first time.

All the leaks and rumours have hinted that Apple would bring a major design change, especially to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut during the launch with a 5.5mm to 6.25mm slim design. When it comes to performance, all the devices are expected to come with the latest A19 series chips. There will also be a significant improvement in the battery. Vivo V60 Launched in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple iPhone 17 Series New Leaks, Possible Updates

According to reports, Apple may introduce antenna bands in the camera bump. This device will also come with a metal frame with an antenna. The new report said the majorly redesigned camera bump would likely cover 25% of the space on the rear panel. However, there may not be any change to the camera alignment. They would remain the same as the iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple is expected to change the microphone's position, LED, and LiDAR. Apple's changing antenna position could reportedly benefit the iPhone 17 Pro model. It could likely boost the cellular and Wi-Fi network performance. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price Range, Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13, 2025; Check All Details Here.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices (Rumoured)

iPhone 17 price in India could start at INR 89,900, which is INR 10,000 more than the iPhone 16 model. The iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to be around INR 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start at INR 1,64,900. As per the reports, the iPhone 17 Air variant could be launched at INR 99,900 or higher.

