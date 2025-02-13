Mumbai, February 13: Samsung has launched its new budget smartphone, Galaxy F06 5G, in India at a starting price of INR 9,499. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has various features that make it a unique choice for customers looking for a mobile phone under the INR 10,000 price range.

Samsung said its new entry-level smartphone would be its "most affordable 5G smartphone", offering the next-generation connectivity to all the people. It comes with 12 5G bands offering good network connectivity to the users and comes with an HD+ resolution display for content viewing and 4 years of OS upgrades and security upgrades. OPPO Find N5 Launch: OPPO’s President of Overseas Marketing Billy Zhang Says Upcoming Smartphone To Be ‘World’s Thinnest Book-Style Foldable’.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 mobile processor offering around 4,16,000 AnTuTu scores, ideal for lag-free multitasking and casual gaming. The Samsung F06 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports a maximum of 25W fast charging. The device comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

On the rear, the Galaxy F06 5G offers a dual camera setup, including a 50MP primary and 2MP depth camera. It has an 8MP front camera as well for video conferencing and taking videos. The phone is available in two colours - Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. The device gets up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Voice Focus for background noise removal while calling and more. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord 4 and Other Products Available at Valentine’s Day 2025 Discount; Check Prices.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G 4GB+128GB storage variant is priced at INR 9,499, while the top variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be sold at INR 10,999. Samsung is also expected to launch its new Samsung Galaxy M06 5G smartphone in India soon.

